COVID-19: Ex-gratia to casual/temporary workers eligible for CSR, says MCA

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 11, 2020 Published on April 11, 2020

This will be allowed as an one-time exception, the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) said in its COVID-19 related FAQ on CSR

In these trying COVID-19 times, Corporates who pay ex-gratia to temporary/casual/ daily wage workers for fighting this pandemic can treat this spend as a permissible CSR expenditure.

This will be allowed as an one-time exception, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has said in its COVID-19 related Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

To be eligible, there has to be an explicit declaration to that effect by the Board of the company, and this has to be duly certified by the statutory auditor, the MCA has said.

Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

The FAQs also make it clear that contributions to ‘Chief Minister’s Relief Fund’ or ‘State Relief Fund’ would not qualify as admissible CSR expenditure. However, contribution to State Disaster Management Authority to combat COVID-19 would qualify as CSR expenditure, the MCA has said.

corporate social responsibility
MCA
Corporate Affairs
