Covid-19 impact: Mahindra Holidays’ plans to start property management business gets delayed

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Two years after it announced plans to start a separate asset-light property management business, Mahindra Holidays is yet to kickstart the project due to the pandemic.
In August 2019, Arun Nanda, who is chairman of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts had said that the company was planning to acquire management contracts for new hotels. He had said that this would happen through a separate entity within Club Mahindra and was aimed at shoring up revenues.
Speaking to BusinessLine in January 2020, Kavinder Singh, MD & CEO of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd had explained the company was in the midst of finalising the brand image of the company.
However, speaking at a recent analyst's call following the fourth-quarter results, Singh said that the property management business has yet not been flagged off because of various reasons like Covid etc.
The entity is likely to focus on creating a brand in the leisure destinations where Club Mahindra will take external inventory to take advantage of its hospitality credentials.
“It will be an asset-light model of getting inventory for us and most importantly we will be able to target the customers who would come into that resort, which would be operated by a separate entity.” However, there is no timeline for the said plan.
He added that the company is currently focused “on growing from 4,197 room units to 5,500+ room units in 4 years odd through the methods that we have today which is building your own, expand existing resorts, acquire as well as take resorts on lease but refurbish them, have a product improvement plan and bring them to our standards and manage them.
Mahindra Holidays had reported a Rs 10.1 crore loss in Q4 of FY21 compared to a profit of Rs 164 crore in Q4 FY20 thus, recording a decline of 93 per cent from the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2021 was Rs 465 crore decline of 24 per cent over the corresponding previous period.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...