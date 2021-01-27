Covid-19: UST launches frictionless shopping solution

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has launched the’ UST Walk-In, Walk-Out’ frictionless shopping solution to help customers align best with in-store retail experience and consumer buying patterns altered permanently by the Covid-19 pandemic.
This new contactless solution redefines customers’ relationships with retail by eliminating long checkout lines and waiting times. As a result, customers get a seamless shopping experience that allows them to walk into a store, grab their items and immediately walk out.
The technology behind UST Walk-In, Walk-Out is a unified integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), sensors, and cameras working together to enable the core features. Customers enter the store by scanning a QR code in the mobile app, select desired items from the shelves, and after exiting the store, receive their digital receipt in a matter of seconds.
Also read: UST Global rebrands itself as UST
The solution can be installed and functional in a little as eight weeks. “It’s all about accessibility, convenience, and most importantly – safety,” said Mahesh Athalye, Senior Director and Go-to-Market Leader of UST Walk-In, Walk-Out.
With the solution, profits can be maximised, and customer experience improved – all as a result of the 24/7 access and absence of checkout lines. The UST Walk-In, Walk-Out solution empowers companies to drive and reap the rewards of new technology and its impact on their bottom lines, Athalye said.
Piloted with Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, and another for a leading European grocery retailer, UST is implementing this solution in grocery retailers, convenience stores, cafeterias, and grab-and-go food stores at airports and universities across the US, Asia and Europe. Retailers can integrate it with other retail technology solutions from UST such as UST Healthy Store, UST Chatbot, and UST RapidCEL, among others.
Also read: UST Global wins Business Culture Awards 2020
Krishna Prasad, Chief Customer Officer and Head of Retail, UST, said that in this new normal, customers are concerned about their personal risk and those of their communities. The big challenge has been implementing this in a safe, fair, and equitable way.
“For businesses looking to drive profits, delight customers and gain a competitive edge, making an investment in frictionless shopping is the critical next step. It aligns with the new realities for global retailers to instill consumer confidence,” he added. More details are available at https://go.ust.com/walk-in-walk-out.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...