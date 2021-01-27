Covid-19: UST launches frictionless shopping solution

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has launched the’ UST Walk-In, Walk-Out’ frictionless shopping solution to help customers align best with in-store retail experience and consumer buying patterns altered permanently by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This new contactless solution redefines customers’ relationships with retail by eliminating long checkout lines and waiting times. As a result, customers get a seamless shopping experience that allows them to walk into a store, grab their items and immediately walk out.

Unified, integrated tool

The technology behind UST Walk-In, Walk-Out is a unified integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), sensors, and cameras working together to enable the core features. Customers enter the store by scanning a QR code in the mobile app, select desired items from the shelves, and after exiting the store, receive their digital receipt in a matter of seconds.

The solution can be installed and functional in a little as eight weeks. “It’s all about accessibility, convenience, and most importantly – safety,” said Mahesh Athalye, Senior Director and Go-to-Market Leader of UST Walk-In, Walk-Out.

With the solution, profits can be maximised, and customer experience improved – all as a result of the 24/7 access and absence of checkout lines. The UST Walk-In, Walk-Out solution empowers companies to drive and reap the rewards of new technology and its impact on their bottom lines, Athalye said.

Eyes US, Asia, Europe markets

Piloted with Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, and another for a leading European grocery retailer, UST is implementing this solution in grocery retailers, convenience stores, cafeterias, and grab-and-go food stores at airports and universities across the US, Asia and Europe. Retailers can integrate it with other retail technology solutions from UST such as UST Healthy Store, UST Chatbot, and UST RapidCEL, among others.

Krishna Prasad, Chief Customer Officer and Head of Retail, UST, said that in this new normal, customers are concerned about their personal risk and those of their communities. The big challenge has been implementing this in a safe, fair, and equitable way.

“For businesses looking to drive profits, delight customers and gain a competitive edge, making an investment in frictionless shopping is the critical next step. It aligns with the new realities for global retailers to instill consumer confidence,” he added. More details are available at https://go.ust.com/walk-in-walk-out.