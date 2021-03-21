Covid-19: WeWork India to cover cost of vaccination for employees, dependents

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
WeWork India, a flexible workspace provider, has announced that it will be covering 100 per cent cost of COVID 19 vaccination for all its more than 300 active employees as well as three of their dependents including parents and parents-in-law.
According to the company’s official release, the voluntary Covid-19 vaccination drive is in addition to the existing medical insurance policy of WeWork employees.
The drive will run in line with the current guidelines for vaccination as per India’s Ministry of Health. The drive is currently covering senior citizens (60+ years of age) and/or citizens born on or before 1976 suffering from co-morbidities.
Speaking on the initiative Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India said in a statement, “Health and safety of our members and employees is a top priority to us, and at WeWork, we have ensured that all possible measures are undertaken to ensure their safety.”
He added, “We feel humbled to share that WeWork India will bear the cost of the Covid-19 vaccination for its employees and their family members. While the decision for vaccination is completely voluntary, we urge our employees to consult with their doctors and opt for the vaccine if advised, to win this fight against the coronavirus.”
WeWork India further mentioned that it has also renewed its Group medical policy, including the launch of Corona Kavach Group policy for its employees. This includes employees’ five dependents - spouse, two children, and two dependent parents-in-law.
The policy intends to cover hospitalization expenses, home-care treatment during a 14-day quarantine period, no limit on ICU hospitalization, and five lakhs sum amount insured per family.
Other companies that are going to cover the cost of vaccination for their employees include Capgemini, Infosys, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Accenture, RPG Group, and State Bank of India (SBI), among others.
