Covid protection: Blue Star launches new ACs with virus deactivation technology

AC major Blue Star Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of a range of new products and solutions with the Virus Deactivation Technology (VDT), which the company said can deactivate viruses, including Covid-19, with up to 99.9 per cent efficacy when air passes through these systems. This is a bid to provide additional protection against the virus in air-conditioned spaces, the company said.

There would be a total of 17 such new AC models. The VDT will have one of the following components, the ‘livinguard filter’ or the ‘UVC emitters’. The ‘Livinguard’, which can be incorporated in the ACs at a price of ₹2,000, filter attracts the negatively charged viruses including Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) and other microbes, like a powerful magnet, and completely deactivates them when air passes through this filter, the company claimed. The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation or UVGI technology can be incorporated in the ACs for ₹4,000. The UVC emitters that are placed in the air conditioning systems irradiate viruses including Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) by altering their DNA/RNA, and this deactivates the virus present in the air which passes through the air conditioners, it said.

It is pertinent to note that the product is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the Government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitisers and surface hygiene practices, said Blue Star.

“Virus Deactivation Technology provides additional protection against viruses, including Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), in air-conditioned spaces. Apart from being completely safe for humans, the above technology deploys components that are non-hazardous, eco-friendly, proven and accepted across the world. The new range of products and solutions, when used while adhering to the safety protocols mandated by the Government, will provide additional protection to human beings inside air-conditioned spaces,” said B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Limited.

Most of the VDT components have also been designed to be retrofitted into existing AC systems, both central and unitary, in the field, the company said. These VDT solutions will be useful for all air conditioning applications, be it at homes, ATMs, showrooms, restaurants, offices, or large commercial spaces like malls, cinema theatres and airports, the company said.

Blue Star is also offering solutions that help improve indoor air quality, disinfect air and surfaces, and augment fresh air in large conditioned places thereby preventing the spread of viruses including Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus, in these closed spaces, be it at home, workplace, or commercial spaces like hospitals and malls, amongst others.