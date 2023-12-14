Gurugram, Dec 14 COWI in India, a subsidiary of COWI A/S, a global engineering and design consultancy headquartered in Denmark, has implemented enhanced paternity leave benefits for its male employees in India.

Male employees will be entitled to paternity leave of up to six weeks or 30 working days, both in the case of childbirth and adoption. The move is aimed at promoting a better work-life balance, and will helpthem to take on a more balanced role while welcoming a new member to their family.

The benefit can be availed in three blocks and up to 12 months to help parents further pre- or post-delivery in childbirth or adoption.

Rasmus Ødum, Group COO and Chairperson of COWI India, said, “One of our core values i.e. “We Care” drives us to care for our customers, people, and the planet.Such initiatives help positively impact our colleagues and their families, enabling work-life balance and creating value for our customers and business performance.”

Besides, helping new fathers manage their personal and professional lives better, the leave will help their partners smoothly transition back to their professional spaces.

When returning from maternity leave, the company also offers young mothers the option to work an additional six months from the comfort of their homes.

Pierre de Rancourt, Managing Director of COWI India, noted, “We have always believed in the concept of ‘trust-based’ leaves, for the same reason COWI does not have a sick leave quota for employees. We believe the enhanced paternity benefit is a significant step forward in promoting overall well-being, which is crucial both during and after pregnancy. Often, it can be a challenging time for men juggling multiple responsibilities and risking burnout. With this policy, we hope they can achieve a better work-life balance and provide the much-needed support for their families.”

