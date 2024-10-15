Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) is planning to construct a large desalination plant as part of its upcoming mega refinery project in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

The new refinery project in Nagapattinam will be supported by a desalination plant with a capacity of approximately 60 million litres per day (MLD), H Shankar, Managing Director of CPCL, told businessline.

CPCL is developing a 9-million c tonnes per annum (MTPA) refinery at the Cauvery Basin Refinery in Nagapattinam district, through a joint venture with its parent company, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

CPCL’s equity contribution, based on the approved project cost of ₹36,354 crore, is expected to be around ₹3,030 crore for its 25 per cent stake. “Since this is a joint venture, we need specific government approvals. We are currently waiting for final approvals, which are critical for funding,” Shankar explained.

He stated that CPCL’s commitment to being a zero freshwater consumer, a goal shaped by its leadership’s forward-thinking approach since 1991. The company has long focused on reducing freshwater use by implementing sewage reclamation, tertiary treatment plants, and desalination facilities.

CPCL’s 5.8 million gallons per day (MGD) desalination plant at Kattupalli plays a key role in meeting the water needs of its refinery operations. This facility is powered by renewable energy generated from a 17.6-MW wind farm in Dindigul, making the company’s desalination efforts environmentally sustainable.

“The only freshwater we use is for potable needs, such as drinking and washing,” Shankar added.