Credera beings operations in India

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm, has commenced its operations in the country.

“We are looking to grow in a substantial way, both organically by hiring more people and through more acquisitions,” Justin Bell, Global Executive Officer & President, Credera told newspersons at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The company was looking for companies with a “great culture and great leaders. We then work with those leaders and grow those businesses and leverage the broader set of capabilities across the network,” he added.

Credera’s network is present in the USA, Canada, Costa Rica, Colombia, UK, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, besides India.

Credera, focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, started its inorganic expansion in India by investing in Areteans in 2021, TA Digital earlier this year.