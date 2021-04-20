Crisil’s Q4 net profit down 5.2% at ₹83.5 crore

Crisil reported a 5.2 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹83.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against ₹88.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

“Foreign exchange loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was ₹4.7 crore compared with again of ₹ 16.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year,” it said in a statement, adding that the results for the quarter include full quarter financials of Greenwich Associates, acquired in February 2020, as against one month’s numbers considered in the same quarter of the previous year.

Crisil’s consolidated income from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, rose 15.8 per cent to ₹ 495.2 crore, compared with ₹ 427.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Consolidated total income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, was up 11 per cent to ₹ 508.7 crore, compared with ₹458.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹7 per share (of ₹1 face value) in the current quarter for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, compared with Rs 6 per share interim dividend declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2020.