CSK brand, Dhoni to drive India Cements’ application-specific cement innings  

In a significant move, India Cements has started a new innings by leveraging its hugely-popular cricket team and four-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings and brand CSK to promote its new products.

Though the leading cement manufacturer has its traditional brands Sankar, Coromandel and Raasi, it has chosen to tap into the CSK brand, which has a national recall, as it rolled out two new cement products — Conkrete Super King (for concrete application) and Halo Super King (for manufacturing hollow blocks).

“CSK has been intertwined with India Cements from the time it was born. India Cements has always produced quality cement and the same quality will continue for new products too. So, what better name to give than CSK which is a champion,” said N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements.

The company’s strategy of engaging CSK brand and M.S. Dhoni, who is also Vice-President - Marketing, India Cements, is expected to give better visibility for the new products, which will be sold at a premium (₹25 higher than the price of normal cement per bag). The packaging of the two products come in CSK colours of yellow and blue.

Power of 7

The company has also tapped into Dhoni jersey number 7. It packed the new cement Conkrete Super King (CSK), meant for all concrete needs from foundation to roof, with the concept “Power of 7”, which comprises of high durable strength, quick setting time, easy workability, corrosion resistance, everlasting smooth finish, no seepage, and all-weather proof nature. Dhoni will also be the face of Super King’s marketing campaigns and brand engagement activities.

“The launch of CSK is a focal point in the company’s growth journey and we plan to introduce application-specific products under the brand name Super King,” said Parthasarathy Ramanujam, Chief Marketing Officer of India Cements.

Conkrete Super King (CSK) has been designed to deal with issues faced by the people such as cracks in structures, seepage and leakage, and ensure long-term stability and strength. Halo Super King (HSK) cement, which will target institutional buyers, is exclusively designed for pre-cast hollow block applications. HSK will enable the quick setting, enhanced structural strength and stability. According to estimates, the hollow blocks market in Tamil Nadu is estimated at 1.5 lakh tonnes and half of the same is served by the unorganised segment.