Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT), on Monday, reported a total consolidated income of ₹2,271.41 crore and an EBITDA of ₹1,443.05 crore in the first nine months of FY24.

The board of directors of the investment manager declared a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of ₹2 to ordinary unit holders for Q3 FY24, amounting to a total distribution amount of ₹258.07 crore.

As of December 2023, the portfolio valuation also increased to a total Asset under Management of ₹25,024 crore.

Cube InvIT Group CFO Pankaj Vasani said, “Our Q3 results showcase another quarter of consistent execution and operational excellence. The DPU comprises ₹1.99 per ordinary unit as interest and ₹0.01 per unit as treasury income.”

The record date for the distribution is February 13, 2024, and the distribution payment will be made on or before February 24, 2024, he added.

