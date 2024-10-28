Cupid, a leading condom manufacturing company, has launched perfumes, almond hair oil, toilet sanitizers, skincare jelly and massage oils to capitalise on emerging opportunities beyond the sexual wellness market.

The company has recently built a strong sales team of over 315 people from reputed FMCG, OTC and B2C brands. It has built its presence across over 50 super stockists, backed by a huge channel network of over 650 distributors and aims to reach 1 lakh retail touch points from the current over 68,000 by the end of the current calendar year.

Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director, Cupid said the new product launches reflect the company’s passion to consistently innovate and explore new growth paths.

As it aims to double its retail touch-points in a short period of time, the company offers incentives for sales team and channel partners.

Also read: Brands hop on to quick commerce this festive season

Cupid is undertaking strategic marketing initiatives to create brand resonance and strengthen its distribution network. It aims to win customers with partner engagement, POS visibility, retail advocacy and more new product launches.

It also plans to enhance its e-commerce presence by partnering with Blinkit and Zepto and is currently available on top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata 1mg.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit