Current fiscal may see highest number of model launches: Royal Enfield

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield expects the current fiscal to be one of the best for the company in terms of new model launches as it looks to drive in an array of new products for domestic and international markets, according to a top company official.
The company, which is part of Eicher Motors, noted that it has a rich pipeline of products under development which could hit the market in the coming days.
"In fact, if I may say so, this year will probably be the highest number of new models that you have ever seen from Royal Enfield being launched in a year and that's the beginning of the pipeline. There's a whole bunch that is happening and we are truly excited about it," Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari said in an analyst call.
Read more: With strong order book, new model launch Royal Enfield confident on demand growth
The company would continue to have one new model every quarter for the time being due to COVID-related disruptions, he added.
"Just because there is a delay due to COVID right now, I don't think we will squeeze everything but there are some very big models coming in. We are very excited about it. We will have to do all the marketing and do all the market preparedness for that," Dasari noted.
Elaborating on the new product scenario, Eicher Motors MD and CEO Siddhartha Lal said that Royal Enfield is taking extreme care in developing new models so that they can match up to the global competition.
"So, we are extremely rigorous, we don't launch just off the cuff. It is not like that something is interesting, let's quickly try and do something. No shortcuts, nothing...all the new products that have come out of Royal Enfield are absolutely world-class,” he noted.
The company's products are now equivalent to Japanese and German offerings, Lal said.
"And that's our ambition, to get to that level of product finesse, product quality and I believe that's where we have gotten to our last couple of products and therefore it is, while we are coming out with quite a few new products, it is still very deliberate and not an over-proliferation," he noted.
Royal Enfield current model lineup comprises Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, Himalayan, Classic and Bullet.
On sales network expansion, Dasari said that it would be a combination of big and small stores depending on the capacity of that region to take them.
"Our focus is more on international expansion (sales network). The pace of expansion or the percentage growth is going to be happening much more internationally," he noted.
Royal Enfield currently has presence in all major cities and towns in India, and exports to over 50 countries across the world including the US, the UK, several European and Latin American countries, as well as the Middle East and South-East Asia.
On enhancing production capacity, Dasari said that it would depend upon the supply chain issues.
“Well, I don't know when the supply chain issues will be resolved, but I hope sometime this year we will start to hit the run rate of something like 100,000 units per month. If the supply chain issues are resolved, we should be able to hit it," he said.
Dasari noted that the first half of the current fiscal year is expected to be soft because of lockdowns across various states.
"And the second half, hopefully I think, the curve will flatten out by June, middle of June or end of June. Already we are seeing improvements in Delhi and Mumbai. So, hopefully from July onwards, it should start to come back strongly,” he noted.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...