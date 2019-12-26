Cyrus Mistry might appoint nominee directors: Report

Tata Sons’ ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry is likely to appoint nominee directors on Tata Group companies’ board to ensure best practices of corporate governance, according to report Business Standard newspaper.

Earlier sources told BusinessLine that Cyrus Mistry, who won the battle against Tata Group, might not stake a claim to the top position.

Mistry wanted to keep an effective oversight without being the part of operations at the Tata group. Mistry has only five months left of his tenure as chairman and that’s one of the reasons why he is not keen, the newspaper said, quoting sources.

In its December 18 ruling, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) reinstated Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons and three other group companies last week.