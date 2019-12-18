Cyrus Mistry saga: A timeline

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday ordered the reinstatement of Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, a post from which he was ousted following a boardroom coup in 2016.

Here is a timeline of the controversy.

October 24, 2016 Cyrus Mistry ousted

December 20, 2016 Mistry moved NCLT

February 20, 2017 N Chandrasekaran takes over as Tata Sons Chairman

April 17, 2017 NCLT rejects waiver petition

July 9, 2018 NCLT dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s plea against Tata Sons

August 3, 2018 Mistry moves NCLAT against Tatas

October 2018 Mistry starts VC firm Mistry Ventures LLP