Earthful, a direct-to-consumer company that is into plant-based health and nutrition supplements, has raised ₹3.3 crore in a pre-seed round from Green Ivy Venture and a few angel investors.

The round was joined by angel investors such as Abhishek Goyal of Tracxn, Jayant Paleti of Darwinbox, and Brij Bhushan of Magicpin.

“We will deploy the funds to invest further in research and development, build an omni-channel presence, and expand our team,” said Earthful Co-Founders Sudha Gogineni and Veda Gogineni.

Founded by the two sisters in 2020, Earthful offers a range of plant-based health and supplement products, including vegan protein in four flavours, multivitamins, and supplements for bone and skin.

“The nutraceutical market in India is expected to reach about $18 billion by 2025. With the rise in lifestyle diseases, the adoption of nutritional supplements has been increasing,” Sudha said in a statement here on Friday.

“We consume enough calories to satisfy our hunger, but not the right amount and variety of nutrients. About 75 per cent of people have deficiency in at least one vitamin or mineral, leading to health concerns. We are addressing this challenge with our science-backed, plant-based nutrition,” she said.

Sudha, a chemical engineer from IIT Kharagpur and an alumnus of ISB Hyderabad, had worked with ITC Ltd and Uber, while Veda, a biotechnologist from IIT Kharagpur, had previously worked with Deutsche Bank and Meesho.