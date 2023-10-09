Dabur India on Monday said it has become a cloud-only enterprise after successfully migrating its application from its On-Prem Data Center onto Microsoft Azure and SAP RISE. It added that it will be using emerging technologies such as Open AI for its digital transformation.

It added that cloud-only approach will help it significantly improve business resilience and augment its services for retailers, partners, employees and customers.

“Agility and business innovation are crucial to address the changing market dynamics and consumer expectations. Leveraging the power of the cloud, artificial intelligence and its strong data foundation will transform Dabur into an Intelligent, Sustainable Enterprise, with the ability to innovate new products and services faster and provide superior customer experiences. The move is also in line with Dabur’s commitment to curb carbon emissions and achieve Net Zero by 2045,”said Kaustubh Dabral, Global Chief Information Officer, Dabur India Ltd,

real-time data

The FMCG major added that it will help it access real-time data insights and, in turn, adapt to evolving customer and market demands with agility and speed. Dabur worked with SAP and Microsoft to deliver this transformation in just 10 months. “Cloud migration is the enabler to any business transformation today. In today’s disruptive consumer goods industry, navigating unpredictable supply chains, managing ongoing macro-economic volatility, and staying one step ahead of ever-changing customer demands are key to success. Our digital-first approach will empower Dabur to drive innovation faster, exceed the industry’s pace of innovation and grow resiliently,” Dabur International Head of IT Shailendra Kumar Srivastav said.