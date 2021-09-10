Dabur expands Hajmola portfolio

Dabur India Ltd on Friday said it is expanding its Hajmola digestive portfolio with the launch of ‘Dabur Hajmola LimCola’.

Ajay Singh Parihar, Marketing Head-OTC Healthcare, Dabur India said, “Our extensive consumer research revealed that Indian consumers prefer lemon flavour with a chatpata punch. Hajmola LimCola delivers fresh flavour of lemon without compromising on functional digestive benefits of Hajmola. We are confident that consumers will love to have the new Hajmola LimCola as their preferred post-meal digestive.”

Hajmola LimCola will be available in two consumer packs which include ₹1 sachet and 120 tab bottle. The launch will be supported across print, digital, outdoor, mobile and radio campaigns, featuring actor Ajay Devgn.

“We will also be undertaking extensive sampling activities through delivery platforms and major restaurant chains, besides dabbawalas in Mumbai, airlines and at key bus depots, offering our consumers a chance to touch, feel and experience the new hajmola LimCola,” Parihar added.