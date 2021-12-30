Dabur India forays in health food drink segment with Vita

Dabur India has forayed in the health food drink business with the launch of Vita, in a bid to widen its Ayurveda-backed health products portfolio.

The FMCG major said it has partnered with Flipkart for the e-commerce launch of Dabur Vita, which is made with a blend of over 30 herbs and targeted at the kids segment. It has been launched in chocolate flavour and can be added to milk or water. It is available in 7 SKUs (stock-keeping units) starting at 15gm pouch at ₹10.

“We are witnessing a significant increase in search volumes of immunity boosting milk drinks on e-commerce and with Dabur Vita, we would be able to fulfil this contemporary need of consumers. We are delighted to launch this in collaboration with e-commerce platform Flipkart. Dabur Vita widens our overall portfolio under the health category, offering our valuable customers a diverse range to choose from,” said Smerth Khanna, Business Head – E-commerce, Dabur India.

“Dabur Vita is a unique formulation as it brings the benefits of Ayurveda in a tasty chocolaty drink which has been hugely liked by kids in our consumer research,” added Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head – Health Supplements, Dabur India.