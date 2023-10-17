Homegrown FMCG major Dabur on Tuesday said it has received a Goods and Service Tax (GST) notice of ₹320.60 crore. The company added that it will challenge this by making submissions to the relevant authorities, in a BSE filing.

The company said it has received this notice from Directorate General of Good and Services Tax Intelligence, Gurugram Zonal Unit.

“The company has received intimation of tax ascertained as being payable under Section 74(5) of CGST Act, 2017, wherein GST short paid / not paid amounting to ₹320.60 crore has been advised to be paid by the company along with the amount of applicable interest and penalty....failing which Show Cause Notice will be issued,” Dabur informed the BSE in a filing.

“The company will challenge the same based on strong merits by way of filing its reply/ submissions, before the relevant authorities,” the FMCG major added.

It also said this will not have an “impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this intimation of tax being payable.” “The impact will be limited to the extent of final tax liability as may be ascertained along with interest and penalty, if any,” Dabur India added.

The company, which is known for brands such Dabur Chyawanprash, Honey, Honitus, PudinHara, Lal Tail and Red Paste, received this notice on October 16.