Dalmia Cement announces to go carbon negative by 2040

In a bid to become carbon negative by 2040, cement manufacturer Dalmia cement on Thursday announced that it will build a large scale carbon capture facility at its Tamil Nadu plant in 2-3 years.

The carbon capture facility will have a capacity of 500, 000 tonne per year .

"The company is committed to become 'Carbon Negative by 2040' and capturing process emissions from cement manufacturing will be critical towards reaching the target of net zero by 2040," said Mahendra Singhi, MD and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited.

The approach is to set up scalable large demonstration projects on carbon capture with multiple utilisation streams, he added.

Global average of carbon footprint scenario in the cement sector is 900 kg/ton of cementitious product. On the other hand, Indian Cement Sustainability Initiative (CSI) member company average is 578 kg/ton of cementitious product.

"To achieve the target of carbon negative by 2040, the company is planning to adopt 100 per cent renewable power under fossil free electricity initiative by 2030, doubling of energy productivity by 2030, switch to renewable biomass bamboo and waste to replace fossil fuel by 2035," said Singhi.