Danfoss India launches battery-based Energy Storage System at its Chennai campus 

Chennai, May 16

Danfoss India said it recently opened India’s first privately owned and operated grid-scale battery-based Energy Storage System (ESS) at its Oragadam campus in Chennai to store the excess energy generated by renewables (solar power plant) installed inside the campus.

The ESS has been engineered using Danfoss’ sustainable Drives technology, according to a statement.

Jurgen Fischer, President of Danfoss Climate Solutions, Denmark and Soren Kannik Marquardsen, Minister Counsellor, Regional Coordinator South Asia & Head of Trade Council at the Danish Embassy in India, presided over the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Ravichandran Purushothaman, President - Danfoss India Region & other Danfoss India members.

The energy storage system consists of a Danfoss 250 kW PCS, 270 Kwph SARA battery, a BMS, and an EMS containerised integrated battery energy storage system with a grid-scale technology. The company’s grid-scale battery-based energy storage system is a scalable, versatile, dependable, and cost-effective solution.

“We take pride in being industry pioneers with the launch of this new ESS facility at our Chennai campus. This is a testimony of our climate change commitments and denotes a new stride in India’s green transition. Danfoss technologies is poised to help customers accelerate their renewables adoption and decarbonisation journey.” said Ravichandran Purushothaman, President - Danfoss India Region.

The company said the energy storage system will act as a key enabler in helping India realise its target of 40 per cent installed renewables capacity by 2030.

Danish technology

“The launch of this system is an exemplary initiative towards strengthening of the Green Strategic Partnership between India and Denmark. This green milestone is a testimony to how Danish technology matched with India’s scale can accelerate the nation’s journey towards achieving Net-Zero by 2070 and Danfoss’s decarbonisation goals by 2030,” said Soren Kannik, Head of Trade – Royal Danish Embassy.

“We are proud to introduce India’s first privately-owned energy storage system. We believe in developing innovative technologies that will foster the creation of a sustainable future. With the help of this energy storage system, we have been able to bolster our commitment towards the decarbonisation goals in India,” said Jurgen Fischer, President, Danfoss Climate Solutions.