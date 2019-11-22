Danfoss India launches six new products at RefCold India

Danfoss Industries, an energy efficient solutions provider for refrigeration, HVAC, heavy industries and district cooling, has unveiled 6 new innovative products from its Cooling Segment at RefCold India in Hyderabad.

The company stated that these products are set to change the standard of applications for the industrial refrigeration and cooling industry. Danfoss Intelligent Purging System (IPS)/Air Purger, Gas Detector, Plate Heat Exchanger, EKE 400, IFCD Defrost Module, and ICSH 2 Step Solenoid Valve were launched.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India said, “With our new Cold Chain products, we are also focusing on the government’s goal of providing an integrated vision towards cooling across sectors, encompassing transition to natural refrigerants, enhancing energy efficiency, safety, reliability and better technology.”

The company expects these products will drive the next wave of change in the industry. Danfoss says these products are a testimony of hard work put to make this launch possible for our customers.

Anuraaga Chandra, Head, Cooling sales, India said, “The industry is at the helm of a massive technological advancement and we are hoping to continue crafting many such transformational products and solutions in the coming days.’’

The Danfoss Intelligent Purging System (IPS) is an automatic, self-contained operating unit that helps remove non-condensable gases in a safe, energy efficient and environmentally friendly way for industrial refrigeration systems. This helps maintain an optimum refrigeration capacity and system efficiency, allowing professionals to achieve maximum system performance.