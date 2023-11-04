Data Patterns reported a 61 per cent increase in net profit to ₹34 crore for the second quarter that ended September 30, 2023, as against ₹21 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was up by 33 per cent to ₹108 crore (₹88 crore).

The Chennai-based Data Patterns is a vertically integrated Defence and Aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry.

Order book

Orders on hand as of date were ₹1,003 crore, while negotiation completed and yet to receive order was ₹78.78 crore., according to a release.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman and managing Director of Data Patterns, in the release, said, “We are happy to announce strong revenues and order inflow for Q2. Revenues in Q2 were in line with our expectations. The order book also saw growth. We are committed to continued investments in product development to capitalise on the larger opportunities coming in through the Defence programme run by the Government of India.