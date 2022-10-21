Chennai-based defence and aerospace electronics solution provider Data Patterns (India) received The Raksha Mantri Award for excellence for 2021-22. The award was given for their best innovation in the medium scale industry.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave away RM Awards for Excellence in the defence & aerospace sector for 2021-22. A total of 22 awards were given under various categories including Indigenisation/Import substitution, Innovation/ Technological Breakthrough and Exports. Of these, 13 were bagged by private industries and the remaining by DPSUs/PSUs. The winners include large, medium, small and start-up enterprises.

In a press release, Data Patterns said the entry for awards under different categories was called for in the backdrop of the ongoing Defence Expo 2022. Data Patterns put forward its development of the Precision Approach Radar (PAR), which assists military aircraft to land, especially in the context of poor visibility due to adverse weather conditions.

Ample recognition

“Data Patterns is pleased and honoured to be the first private company in this category to receive a Raksha Mantri award. We feel it is ample recognition of the 37 years of hard work put in by the organisation in developing the competence required for this achievement,” Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Limited, said in the statement.

The PAR was developed for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) program requirements, catering to the needs of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. “This phased array digital beam-forming radar was developed in a span of 18 months, just in time to be fielded for the evaluation trials. The product performed satisfactorily in all aspects of the customer requirements,” the company said.

Data Patterns added that a contract was awarded by the MoD through the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, for the supply of nine radars.