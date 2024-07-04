Del Monte Foods, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific Ltd, has appointed Abhinav Kapoor as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. He will lead the Del Monte Foods Senior Leadership Team across all functions and steer the long-term strategy for the business and the company as delineated by the Del Monte Foods Board.

Earlier, he served as the Vice-President of Sales at VIP Industries, where he was responsible for P&L Management, Multiple Channels, and Sales IT. Prior to his tenure at VIP Industries, Kapoor was the Business Head of the Foods & Snacks Division at Cavinkare. He has also held positions at Britannia Industries, Mondelez and Marico.

In a statement, Harjeet Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Bharti Enterprises, said, “We are confident that Abhinav will successfully scale up operations platform in India, both in the B2B and B2C space building on the strong organic growth across categories and will bring about transformational initiatives towards allied product portfolios. His extensive experience in sales and distribution in the FMCG/Consumer Businesses sector makes him a valuable asset as we continue to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.”

In his role as CEO, he will focus on elevating the Del Monte brand by consolidating the product portfolio while streamlining the distribution network to ensure seamless delivery of superior quality products to the customers, the company’s statement added.