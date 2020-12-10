Deloitte’s appointment as statutory auditor of IFIN for FY18 ‘illegal’

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
The National Financial Reporting Authority on Thursday said the appointment of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP (DHS) as the statutory auditor of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN) for the year 2017-18 was illegal.
NFRA said in a supplementary audit quality review reportthat Deloitte was not eligible to be appointed as auditor due to alleged violation of Companies Act provisions barring certain persons as auditors. “DHS was not eligible to be appointed as such auditor due to violation of Sec 141(3)(e) (subsisting business relationships on the date of appointment) and Sec 141(3)(i) (provision of non-audit services directly or indirectly) of the Companies Act, 2013. 2,” NFRA said.
Deloitte India spokesperson said, “DHS LLP will review NFRA’s supplementary AQR report in relation to IFIN which was a joint audit for FY2017-18. We have been cooperating with the NFRA in respect of the review and remain confident that our audits, including our appointment, have been performed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards in India.”
NFRA added that the instances of failure noticed are of such significance that it appears that DHS did not have adequate justification for issuing the audit report.
Earlier, NFRA had imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on some former Deloitte partners in the matter of statutory audit of IL&FS Financial Services, and had also barred the partners from being appointed as an auditor or internal auditor of any company.
In February, Deloitte had voluntarily announced that it would not offer non-audit services to firms audited in India.
Long weekend coming up? Plan a road trip, it is still the safest way to travel. With the Kia Sonet, I take an ...
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
The home-rental platform will be listing in the Nasdaq on December 10, but, a ‘surge-priced’ listing is likely ...
Senior citizens looking for safe avenues can consider the one-year FD which offers 7.25%
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock gained ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
The Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay New India Foundation Book Prize 2020 for the best non-fiction on modern India has ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...