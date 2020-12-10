Companies

Deloitte’s appointment as statutory auditor of IFIN for FY18 ‘illegal’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

Financial reporting authority says the audit firm had allegedly violated Companies Act provisions

The National Financial Reporting Authority on Thursday said the appointment of Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP (DHS) as the statutory auditor of IL&FS Financial Services Ltd (IFIN) for the year 2017-18 was illegal.

NFRA said in a supplementary audit quality review reportthat Deloitte was not eligible to be appointed as auditor due to alleged violation of Companies Act provisions barring certain persons as auditors. “DHS was not eligible to be appointed as such auditor due to violation of Sec 141(3)(e) (subsisting business relationships on the date of appointment) and Sec 141(3)(i) (provision of non-audit services directly or indirectly) of the Companies Act, 2013. 2,” NFRA said.

Deloitte India spokesperson said, “DHS LLP will review NFRA’s supplementary AQR report in relation to IFIN which was a joint audit for FY2017-18. We have been cooperating with the NFRA in respect of the review and remain confident that our audits, including our appointment, have been performed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards in India.”

NFRA added that the instances of failure noticed are of such significance that it appears that DHS did not have adequate justification for issuing the audit report.


Earlier, NFRA had imposed a penalty of ₹25 lakh on some former Deloitte partners in the matter of statutory audit of IL&FS Financial Services, and had also barred the partners from being appointed as an auditor or internal auditor of any company.

In February, Deloitte had voluntarily announced that it would not offer non-audit services to firms audited in India.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 10, 2020
IL&FS
accounting and audit
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.