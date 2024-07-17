Dharana Capital, an India-focused investment firm, has acquired shares worth over ₹400 crore in Urban Company (UrbanClap Technologies) through a significant secondary transaction. The shares were acquired from employees and other shareholders, making this transaction the largest ESOP liquidity in the company.

Vamsi Duvvuri, Founder and Managing Partner, Dharana Capital, will also join the Board of Urban Company as a Non-Executive Director.

Duvvuri said, with its full-stack approach and focus on partner enablement, Urban Company has built a strong, capital efficient and durable business in a challenging local services market.

Company’s current investments

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and Co-founder, Urban Company said Vamsi has been a strong partner to Urban Company for a long time and look forward to working with him more closely in the future.

Dharana Capital’s current investments include Urban Company, Zopper, Lentra, NoBroker and Itilite. It is backed by top US University endowments and other non-profit institutions.