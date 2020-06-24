DHFL auditor reports fair value loss of ₹18,853 cr, mismatch of ₹3,018 cr, ICD dues of ₹3,786.24 cr

Apple’s WWDC: Sophisticated new features for all products and the company’s own silicone
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
According to the recent auditing report of Dewan House Finance Corporation (DHFL), a company which is under a moratorium, DHFL has a fair value loss of Rs 18,853 crore as of March 2020, mismatch of Rs 3,018 crore.
The auditor further noted that the recoverability of inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) of Rs 3,786.24 crore “is yet to be ascertained,” Indian Express reported.
According to the auditor, KK Mankeshwar & Co, DHFL’s wholesale loan portfolio aggregating Rs 49,585 crore (after classification of this portfolio to “held for sale” in the previous year ended March 2019) has been “fair valued” as of March 2020 at Rs 30,732 crore, which reflects the fair value loss of Rs 18,853 crore.
“Out of this, fair value loss aggregating to Rs 5,986 crore has been accounted up to December 2019 and balance loss of Rs 12,867 crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss for the quarter ended March 2020,” it said.
On November 20, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took over DHFL’s board of directors, managed by the Wadhawans. The supersedure was carried out owing to governance concerns and defaults in meeting various payment obligations. RBI then appointed an Administrator to run the company.
Subsequently, the National Company Law Tribunal (Mumbai Bench) admitted the application filed by the RBI and initiated the corporate insolvency resolution process of the company under the IBC.
The auditor said there’s a mismatch amounting to Rs 3,018 crore that is yet to be identified and mapped to individual parties. “The process of identifying and mapping of this amount to any scheme under which they were disbursed and further steps to be taken basis findings, are being addressed as a part of CIRP and the same is underway,” it said.
DHFL has reported a loss of Rs 13,575 crore (including comprehensive income) during the year ended March 2020. This has rendered it unable to comply with regulatory requirements of the National Housing Bank (NHB) in respect of the net owned fund (NOF), which also resulted in multiple contraventions of the provisions of NHB Act, 1987 and guidelines, as per the Indian Express report.
“Although the non-compliance may in ordinary course result in potential action against the company by NHB in this regard, we are not commenting on the same since the company is presently under a moratorium imposed by the NCLT which prevents any actions against the company,” it said.
According to the auditor, investments/advance by way of unsecured ICDs aggregating Rs 5,652 crore were outstanding as of March 2019. Of these, ICDs of Rs 938 crore have since been repaid by the borrowers and ICDs of Rs 1,306 crore have been converted during the period of previous management into term loans prior to November 2019, resulting in an outstanding of Rs 3,786 crore under ICDs, including interest receivable as of March 2020, the Indian Express report further added.
“The recoverability or otherwise of the remaining amount is yet to be ascertained, and hence the appropriate provision amounting to Rs 2,250 crore has been made as a prudent measure,” it said.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The routine has changed completely for pilots, to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashwini Phadnis ...
ezeehealth connects general practitioners with super-specialists in hospitals to ensure improved service for ...
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
₹1040 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of NTPC at current levels. The stock recorded a ...
The rupee (INR) has opened today’s session with a gap-up at 75.85 versus Monday’s close of 76.02. It has moved ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...