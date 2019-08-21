Companies

Dhunseri completes tea biz sale to TGBL

Kolkata, August 21 Dhunseri Tea and Industries has completed the sale of its branded business to Tata Global Beverages (TGBL). TGBL had, in April this year, entered into an agreement to acquire the branded tea business of Dhunseri Tea for about ₹101 crore.

Dhunseri Tea operates in the branded tea business under the Lalghoda and Kalaghoda brands. These are among the leading local brands in Rajasthan, a market dominated by local players.

In a notification to stock exchanges on Wednesday, Dhunseri said the company has completed its deal with Tata Global Beverages for sale of its branded business with the receipt of the full transaction value.

