Diageo India veteran Abanti Sankaranarayanan quits

Diageo India chief strategy and corporate affairs officer Abanti Sankaranarayanan who was with the company for over a decade has resigned.

An internal note announcing her departure late Monday said Jagbir Sidhu, the COO of northern and western regions will succeed her.

Sankaranarayanan joined Diageo India as a marketing and innovation leader in 2010. She became the chief strategy and corporate relations director in 2015. “Abanti has been a thought leader in shaping the strategy of the integrated business as well as the regulatory and reputational landscape for the company,” the note acknowledging her contribution said.

The note further said that Sidhu will report to Diageo India CEO Hina Nagarajan and will be based out of Delhi. He will join both the Indian Executive committee and the global CR leadership team. The strategy function will align with Pradeep Jain, the CFO and Deepika Warrier, the CMO will assume the leadership of the Ventures’ team.

Sidhu joined Diageo in 2017 as the chief operating officer for North. In 2020, he was promoted to cover both the North and West regions. Prior to joining Diageo, he worked with Pernod Ricard, South Asia Breweries and McDowell & Co in various capacities.