Digital India Corporation to recruit personnel on sabbatical basis

The Digital India Corporation (DIC) has said it is inviting for recruitment of personnel on a sabbatical and secondment basis with special skills and expertise. The expertise of these personnel would help in enhancing the delivery of e-governance services to the citizens of the country, it said.

“Many technology professionals have expressed their desire to work for digital transformation projects at a national level with the objective to contribute to nation-building. This has the potential of augmenting the pool of resources available with the government,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement.

The objective and purpose of this effort have been laid down in the general principles and guidelines for taking personnel on sabbatical or secondment from their parent organisations, which is available on the DIC website, it said.

The DIC is a not-for-profit organisation set up by the MeitY. Earlier known as ‘Media Lab Asia’, the DIC provides strategic support to Ministries/ Departments of Centre/ State governments to carry forward the mission of Digital India by way of capacity building for e-governance projects promoting best practices, encouraging public-private partnerships, nurturing innovation and technological advancements in various domains.

Given the nature of responsibilities assigned to the DIC, the organisation needs talented resources from technology, law, policy, marketing, social science and administrative spheres.