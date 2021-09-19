Dish TV seeks more time for AGM to discuss Yes Bank proposals

Direct-to-Home service provider Dish TV has sought more time for holding the annual general meeting of the company to discuss the proposals by Yes Bank.

The AGM of Dish TV was scheduled to be held on September 27, 2021. Yes Bank had sent a notice for the ouster of Dish TV board of directors including promoter Jawahar Goel.

Dish TV said that its board in a meeting held on Sunday approved making requisite applications for seeking extension of time for convening the Annual General Meeting.