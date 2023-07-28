Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is “poised” for growth, in the backdrop of infrastructure development in India, said Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, of the Tata-owned hospitality arm. His confidence is backed by the increase in average room rates, a diversified portfolio, developing infrastructure within the country as well as deeper integrations with other Tata Group companies. On the international front, however, the company sees a scope for recovery.

IHCL, posted a 30 per cent jump in net profit in Q1FY24. Speaking to businessline on Thursday,Chhatwal said, “We are seeing an increase in (average room) rate. A lot of people thought last year was pent up and this year it would stop. However, if you only look at the domestic, the average rates have come to ₹9,400, and we have not done this for all brands, obviously Taj would be higher but… it includes all other brands also.. Occupancies too have been at 70 per cent and RevPar (represents the revenue generated per available room) is at ₹6,500.”

He added that this growth was boosted by diversified portfolio among other things, “Our wide footprint helps us to diversify. For example, the flash floods in North India has impacted that segment but we have seen an uptick in other segments. So the outlook remains positive.”

‘Well positioned’

IHCL’s international operations include 17 hotels. Giving an update on the recovery in those markets, Chhatwal said that “There is still scope for recovery.” He explained that places like Sri Lanka have recovered close to 50 per cent, “but it is still not where it use to be. Same is the case with San Francisco (which is facing a city-level crisis). However, this is also leading to an uptick for travel to places like New York. “At some point, they will go back just like the rest came back to the same level,” he added.

The second quarter of the fiscal is usually a lean period for the hospitality segment. However, over the past two months, players have witnessed a surge in demand even during the cyclically lean period.

When asked if IHCL would see a similar uptick in this quarter, Chhatwal said that since IHCL is listed, it cannot give an upfront guidance. However, we are very well positioned in terms of brands, portfolio location and pricing which meet all customer prices point and needs. From luxury to homestay to palaces to Ginger to Vivanta, so we are very well positioned.”

In May 2019, IHCL, along with GIC, set up a ₹4,000-crore investment platform, with the aim of acquiring fully operational hotels in the luxury and upscale segments in India. The equity contribution from IHCL was set to be at 30 per cent, and the balance would be contributed by GIC.

Events, a major boost

Speaking to businessline in a previous interview, Chhatwal had guided that post the completion of the ECGLS scheme, the company may see a few properties on the block for sale. When asked for an update, Chhatwal said, “There are always opportunities. Sometimes it could be a very long journey because they are in the NCLT or other processes around it. We are always looking at synergies with group companies.” But, he didn’t give a timeline on the same.

According to the company’s annual report for FY23, the company saw a big “boost” due to the national and international level events happening within the country. “Infrastructure development is the key to success of the hospitality sector.” He explained that the country build the infrastructure capabilities to host large events, they immediately give a boost to the room demand growth. “These events also host international delegates, which is an additional boost to our forex.”

In this quarter, IHCL’s guest portfolio was divided between 80 per cent domestic and 20 per cent international guests. It’s fairly cyclical, the company said.

