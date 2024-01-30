Leading food services company, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd said that brand Domino’s has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce. With this integration, Domino’s catalogue will be seen on all seller apps that a consumer is shopping from across the network.

Customers in Delhi NCR can order Domino’s Pizza via ONDC, and other cities will be live soon, it added.

Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the ONDC Network, marking a significant milestone and step forward for our brand in India. We aim to serve millions of customers who are looking to order food through the ONDC network.”

Wider customer base

The company said this will enable brand Domino’s to expand its customer base by making its products available to buyers from all ONDC seller apps based on geographical proximity, paid promotions or through product or brand search. The move will help the brand grow its presence across the country and help achieve its mission expanding touchpoints and occasions for consumers to enjoy pizza.

Food has been the leading contributor in terms of retail transactions done through ONDC.

T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC said, “Domino’s joining ONDC is a significant development with the potential to create ripple effects for the F&B category on open network. Their vast selection is now more accessible and represents a major expansion of choices for consumers nationwide. When a brand like Domino’s embraces the open protocols, we move closer to our vision of a truly interoperable e-commerce ecosystem that serves sellers and buyers everywhere without any filters. ONDC was conceived with the very idea of digital inclusion to benefit the entire country. We look forward to many opportunities that this integration will unlock soon.”