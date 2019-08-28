Doosan Bobcat India opens ₹190-cr unit near Chennai

More than a drop to drink
Construction equipment maker Doosan Bobcat India, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Seoul-headquartered $3.6-billion Doosan Bobcat Inc, has announced the start of commercial production at its new ₹190-crore manufacturing facility at Gummudipoondi near Chennai.
The company’s first unit in the country has been set up over an area of 21.6 acres and will have an annual production capacity of 8000 units. The factory will employ more than 300 personnel at full capacity. It is an integrated facility with fabrication, warehouse, assembly and paint shop, all under one roof which will be initially manufacturing backhoe loaders, according to a statement.
The factory complex also comprises testing facilities, office space for R&D centre, vendor development and a training centre.
“India is one of the key markets for Doosan Bobcat to maintain the global leadership in compact segment. By opening the new factory in India, Doosan Bobcat has taken the next step forward to expanding its global presence and growth strategy. It will cater to the increasing demand of backhoe loader,” said Scott Park, CEO of Doosan Bobcat Inc.
The company’s new B900 backhoe loader will officially be launched in October. Doosan Bobcat India has developed comprehensive plan to provide service support through its 25 channel partners. This is a new addition to the existing product portfolio of Bobcat in India that comprises various models in skid-steer loaders and mini excavators
The company also plans to make this facility a global manufacturing hub for export and a regional centre of excellence. Beside backhoe loaders, the company is also looking at localising its other compact products to suit Indian market requirement and potentially exporting that as well.
