The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will, on Monday, launch a groundbreaking digital platform aimed at strengthening India’s startup ecosystem.

The Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry (BHASKAR) initiative, under the Startup India program, is a platform designed to centralize, streamline and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including startups, investors, mentors, service providers, and government bodies, an official release said.

This initiative aligns with the Central Government’s vision to transform India into a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, reinforcing the country’s commitment to the startup movement, it added.

BHASKAR seeks to leverage this potential by providing an all-encompassing, one-stop digital platform that addresses the challenges faced by entrepreneurs and investors alike. By serving as a centralized registry, BHASKAR will enable seamless access to a wide array of resources, tools, and knowledge that will help fuel the entrepreneurial journey from ideation to execution.

BHASKAR is designed to foster a conducive environment for networking, collaboration, and growth within the startup ecosystem. By providing personalized BHASKAR IDs for each stakeholder, the platform will facilitate easier interaction, enhance searchability, and allow for efficient discovery of relevant opportunities and partnerships.

Key Features of BHASKAR

The primary goal of BHASKAR is to build the world’s largest digital registry for stakeholders within the startup ecosystem. To achieve this, the platform will offer several key features:

Networking and Collaboration: BHASKAR will bridge the gap between startups, investors, mentors and other stakeholders, allowing for seamless interaction across sectors.

Providing Centralized Access to Resources: By consolidating resources, the platform will provide startups with immediate access to critical tools and knowledge, enabling faster decision-making and more efficient scaling.

Creating Personalized Identification: Every stakeholder will be assigned a unique BHASKAR ID, ensuring personalized interactions and tailored experiences across the platform.

BHASKAR will serve as a vehicle for promoting India’s global reputation as a hub for innovation, making cross-border collaborations more accessible to startups and investors alike, the release added.