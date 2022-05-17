Dr Lal Pathlabs reports 27 per cent dip in Q4 profit

Dr Lal Pathlabs, the country’s largest diagnostic chain, posted a 27 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to ₹62 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Profit after tax in the year-ago-period stood at ₹85 crore.

Operating revenue increased by 13 per cent to ₹486 crore. Revenue from Covid-19 and allied segments contributed around 14 per cent of its quarterly revenue.

For the full fiscal, Dr Lal Pathlabs reported a PAT of ₹350 crore, up 18 per cent y-o-y; while revenues rose by 32 per cent to ₹2,087 crore.

According to a statement issued to the NSE, the company said, the results for the fiscal include the acquisition of Suburban Diagnostics (wef November 12, 2021) and “hence, not strictly comparable with previous year”.

The company announced a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share or 60 per cent on a face value of ₹10 per share for the year ended March 31, 2022.