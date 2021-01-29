Dr Reddy’s plans to roll out Covid vaccine Sputnik V in India in March

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd is planning to launch Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V in India in March after obtaining Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA).

This was disclosed by Deepak Sapra, Chief Executive Office, API & Pharmaceutical Services, Dr Reddy’s, at a virtual press conference organised to announce third quarter results on Friday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, has collaborated with Dr Reddy’s to conduct clinical trials and distribute the vaccine in India.

Dr Reddy’s gets nod to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine in India

“The dosing of phase III trials will be completed in February after which data will be compiled to be submitted to the Drug Controller General of India for EUA. About 70 per cent of Phase III has already been done. We hope to roll out the product in March.”

Production preparations

The company is also gearing up for the production of Sputnik. Initially it will be a combination of import and local manufacturing, he said. Dr Reddy’s is currently in talks with a couple of local manufacturers. As of now the company has agreements in place for 125 million patient doses of Sputnik V in India.

Russia signs more deals with India to make 30 cr Sputnik V vaccines

Stating that the pricing of vaccine has not been decided yet, the executive said the company intends to cater to both government needs as well as private demand.

As of now Sputnik V is being administered as part of emergency use in 12 countries.