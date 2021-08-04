Dr Reddy’s sells Elyxyb’s rights in US, Canada to BDSI

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) to sell its US and Canada territory rights for Elyxyb (celecoxib oral solution) 25 mg/mL.
Under the terms of agreement, Hyderabad-based Dr.Reddy’s will receive $6 million upfront upon closing followed by $9 million one year from closing. Further, it is eligible to receive event based, sales based milestones and quarterly earn-out payments.
“Elyxyb is an oral solution dosage form which makes it convenient for patients to take it immediately upon emergence of migraine attacks. Further, we are confident in BDSI’s expertise and believe in their ability to realise the full potential of Elyxyb,’’ Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said in a release.
Elyxyb (previously known as DFN-15) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Senior citizens have put up a good show at the Olympic Games
A riveting podcast charts the making of the men who unleashed carnage on the planet
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
American translator Daisy Rockwell on introducing Usha Priyamvada’s ‘Fifty-Five Pillars, Red Walls’ — a novel ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...