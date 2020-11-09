Dr Vaidya’s, a new-age ayurvedic start-up forays into US market

New-age Ayurvedic start-up Dr Vaidya’s has forayed into the international market with the launch of 11 products in the immunity, hangover, digestion and sexual wellness categories in the US via Amazon.com.

“We have witnessed rapid growth here in India over the last 24 months and saw the highest growth in our immunity range of 11 products, of which, seven were launched during the lockdown. From 50 orders per day, we were at 3,000 orders per day pre-Covid-19 and are now at 5,000 plus orders per day. We were always planning our international expansion in 2020 and launched our pilot in the US in May 2020 during the lockdown,” Arjun Vaidya, CEO, Dr Vaidya’s, told BusinessLine.

Also read: Kunnath Pharmaceuticals launches antiviral herbal product across India

The company started the official launch with 12 products that it thought are relevant to the US market. Some of the products launched are HERBOfit – Immunity Booster, LIVitup – Hangover Shield, Herbiacid – Acidity Relief, and Herbo 24 Turbo – Ayurvedic Male Vitaliser. Ayurveda has seen huge adoption even outside the Indian diaspora and this is becoming an increasingly exciting opportunity, said Vaidya.

The four-year old start-up which is backed by CESC Ventures, part of the Sanjiv Goenka-owned RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, reported revenue of ₹2 crore in FY2019, and plans to foray into other international markets, including the United Kingdom, Russia, United Arab Emirates and Nepal in FY2022. It owns over 100 FDA-approved proprietary formulations for Ayurvedic medicines, which is manufactured at its ISO 9001:2015, GMP-certified, US FDA-registered factory at Silvassa, 180 km from Mumbai.

Dr Vaidya’s offers 55 products for illness and wellness as well as three-product combo packs. Besides its own website, which contributes 60 per cent of its revenue, it is available on third-party platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm, Nykaa, Pharmeasy, Medlife, 1mg and Big Basket. Online consultations with doctors that picked up during the lockdown has grown to 150 consultations/day on Dr Vaidya’s. The start-up has also partnered with JioHealthHub, the health and fitness app of Reliance Jio, and is the only Ayurvedic product available on the app.