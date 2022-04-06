Dunzo expands instant grocery delivery to Mumbai 

April 6 Dunzo has expanded its instant grocery delivery service Dunzo Daily to Mumbai today. Dunzo Daily is already operational in Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai and will launch in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad later this month.

Dunzo Daily is said to be growing at a rate of 100 per cent month-on-month and offers customers instant delivery of daily needs products such as fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, dairy, meat, snacks, household necessities, hygiene items and more.

Dunzo Daily was launched in July 2021. With Dunzo Daily, the aim is to solve for a very large part of the customers’ daily essentials and grocery needs through a single platform. Dunzo Daily’s operations in Mumbai span across the city, including Navi Mumbai and Thane.

“With Dunzo Daily, our intent is to make every transaction delightful for consumers, delivery partners, mini-warehouse partners and the supply chain partners alike. Our supply chains for fresh fruits and seasonal vegetables ensure that produce reaches our mini-warehouses in less than 20 hours after harvest from farms, every day. The state-of-the-art infrastructure at each mini-warehouse maintains this freshness. This leads to consumers receiving the freshest fruits and vegetables each time, within 19 minutes of placing an order. We’re now fully geared up to give Mumbaikars an unparalleled experience, daily,” said Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-Founder, Dunzo.

Business target

‘Dunzo Daily’ expects to fulfill more than two lakh orders per day by June. With launches planned in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Hyderabad, Dunzo Daily will become a national player with a 200+ mini warehouse strong network and a delivery partner fleet of over 30,000 across the country.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Dunzo is backed by Reliance Retail, Google, Blume Ventures, Aspada Investments, LightBox Ventures, STIC Ventures, and 3L Capital, among others.