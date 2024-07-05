State-run power utility Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), which operates in West Bengal and Jharkhand, is planning to increase its solar power installed capacity to around 4,000 MW by 2030, making a capital expenditure of around ₹20,000 crore.

Currently, DVC, jointly owned by West Bengal, Jharkhand and the Centre, has around 14 MW installed solar power capacity. It has an installed thermal power capacity of 6,540 MW.

“Within one year our installed solar power capacity is expected to be increased to 350 MW. Majority of it will be coming in Jharkhand,” DVC chairman S Suresh Kumar told mediapersons on Friday.

The Kolkata-headquartered power utility currently has a total installed capacity of around 6,700 MW. The company is planning to make a total capital expenditure of around ₹50,000-₹60,000 crore by 2030 to add nearly 10,000 MW of capacity.

“Power demand is growing strongly in the North, South, and Western parts of the country. We are expanding sustainably with the right mix of thermal and renewable power, and it will also keep power costs affordable,” Kumar said, while speaking with the media on the occasion of the 77th Foundation Day.

In thermal, the company will be adding around 3,720 MW of installed capacity by 2030.

Kumar said DVC has approached the Union Power Ministry for implementing a uniform power tariff for the company’s consumers in West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The command area of the company is spread over the two States. The power utility’s main functions are generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in its command area. However, respective electricity regulatory commissions of the two States currently decide upon their end-consumer power tariffs.

“We have already taken up the matter with the Ministry of Power. The matter is now being examined by them,” the chairman said.

Currently average power tariffs for DVC’s end-consumers in West Bengal and Jharkhand are ₹4.42 and ₹5.58 per unit, respectively.