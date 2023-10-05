E-commerce roll-up company Mensa Brands has secured $40 million in growth capital from EvolutionX Debt Capital through a combination of debt facility and convertible investments.

With this fresh funding, the unicorn plans to continue investing in brand building, driven by strong capabilities across technology, operations, and marketing. Currently, it owns and operates more than 20 companies, including Pebble, MyFitness, Dennis Lingo, and Villain.

“In the last 2 years, we have profitably scaled more than 20 brands across beauty and FMCG, fashion, home, and consumer electronics. We plan to use this new funding to continue building consumer-loved brands for the next generation of India,” said Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands.

In November 2021, the company raised $135 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion. To date, it has raised $200 million in equity from marquee global investors, including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Prosus, Ventures, and Tiger Global Management. It has also secured debt financing from Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital, Stride Ventures, and TradeCred.

“We are excited to partner with the company as it continues to scale revenues and margins for digital-first consumer brands by leveraging technology along with brand-building activities. We look forward to supporting the company’s journey as it continues to grow its brands both in domestic and international markets,” said Rahul Shah, Partner of EvolutionX Debt Capital.