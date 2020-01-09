Eco friendly vaccine pack to cut plastic use

To curb use of plastics, Human Biologicals Institute, a division of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) - a leading vaccines company, has launched an eco friendly pack for marketing its anti rabies vaccine - Abhayrab.

The new packaging of Abhayrab is manufactured using only paper-based materials which helps in reducing the carbon footprint as well. The organisation supplies millions of Abhayrab dosages every year through governmental organisations, medical practitioners and in retail markets.

The vaccine, launched over two decades ago has saved millions of lives from the fatal Rabies, the company claimed.

As per a study conducted by ASSOCHAM, India is likely to generate about 775.5 tonnes of medical waste per day by 2022 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7 per cent.

K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of the Hyderabad head quartered, IIL said, “The introduction of an eco-friendly pack of Abhayrab will help reducing more than 160 tons of plastic used each year. The smaller eco-friendly packing will also require less storage and transportation space, thus reducing energy consumption.”

The Human Biologicals Institute has focused on spreading awareness which it believes plays a major role in rabies prevention. To combat the issue, a digital campaign ‘Fearless against Rabies’ has been developed to create awareness among the public and medical practitioners. This campaign was launched at an experts’ conclave at Hyderabad in the presence of key opinion leaders in rabies management from across the country.