ED files complaint against former executive director of Moser Baer India

How car ownership trends will pan out in the future
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against former executive director of Moser Baer India Ratul Puri and others in a bank fraud case.
ED initiated investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) first information report (FIR). CBI registered the case on the basis of complaint filed by Central Bank of India of cheating, using forged documents as genuine and criminal misconduct by Moser Baer India and its directors in conspiracy with unknown government employees and other private persons whereby the bank was cheated of ₹354.51 crore.
According to ED officials, loans to the tune of ₹7979.30 crores taken from various banks have been misused and misappropriated by Moser Baer India and its directors and promoters for their own use and have further been transferred in Puri’s companies of Hindustan Power Group.
The ED probe reveals, in order to avail the loan and for corporate debt restructuring, a fabricated document was submitted to the bank showing infusion of promoters’ contribution which itself had come from suspicious sources. Corporate guarantees were given to lure the banks to disburse loans to subsidiaries beyond the net worth of the company Moser Baer India.
Over a period of time, the receivables were written off and investments were shown to be diminished and written off. No efforts were made to recover the amounts. Most of the subsidiaries have an outstanding financial liability towards the banks totaling to ₹7979.30 crore.
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains