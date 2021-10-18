Edelweiss gets nod, divests stake in insurance broking business

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Edelweiss Group on Monday announced the divestment of its majority stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd (EGIBL) after approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).
On receipt of the necessary approvals, the company, has in the first tranche, transferred 61 per cent of the stake held by the company in EGIBL to Arthur J Gallagher and Company (AJG) on October 18, 2021, Edelweiss Group said in a stock exchange filing.
“Consequently, AJG now owns 91 per cent of EGIBL, as a result of which EGIBL has ceased to be the subsidiary of the company,” it further said.
Gallagher and Edelweiss had announced the transaction in July 2021 under which Gallagher, which previously held 30 per cent stake in the business, bought out the 70 per cent stake of Edelweiss Group in the company.
“The business will transition to the Gallagher brand in the coming months,” Edelweiss Group said in a statement, adding that it will will focus on growing its life and non-life insurance businesses, which have been among the fastest-growing in the industry.
Rashesh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group said, “This move brings to us the flexibility to reallocate capital, which post this transaction and the strategic partnership in our Wealth Business, is ample. We now have adequate capital and a stronger balance sheet and look forward to scaling up our fast-growing life and non-life insurance businesses, as India turns a corner post the Covid pandemic.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...