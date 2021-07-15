Edtech start-up Vedantu acquires majority stake in Pedagogy

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Edtech start-up Vedantu, a pioneer in live online learning, announced a strategic investment for a majority stake in Pedagogy, an AI-enabled personalised learning platform for competitive examinations. Vedantu intends to make Pedagogy’s product accessible to its 30 million-plus students at an affordable price.
Founded by Archin Shah in 2016, Pedagogy works on a subscription model to provide students content from India’s best publishers and content creators. Its Netflix-like subscription gives access to popular books and digital courses from leading publishers and coaching centres across the country.
“In line with Vedantu's core mission of ensuring the best learning outcomes for our students, this partnership will provide our students with access to the best, highly interactive books and courses. Pedagogy has tremendous potential and aligns with our vision of making quality learning accessible and affordable to all students across the country. Delivery and distribution are two significant areas of investment for us, and we will continue to look for inorganic acquisitions or investment opportunities in these areas,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu, in a statement.
Earlier this year, Vedantu acquired Instasolv, the second-largest doubt solving app in the country for Class 6-12 science and maths, as also IITJEE and NEET preparatory courses.
“We are pleased to have Vedantu as a strategic partner. We share the same core vision and our deep ties with Vedantu will ensure students around the world get access to high quality content at an affordable price. This is a huge win for students on Vedantu, Pedagogy and our partners. It will also help battle piracy and help propagate consumption of official content. This is the first step in creating a legitimate and new-age distribution network. Pedagogy aims to be the largest platform to access digital books and is targeting onboard content creators across multiple segments,” said Shah, founder and CEO, Pedagogy.
