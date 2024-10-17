EET Fuels, the trading name of Essar Oil (UK), said on Wednesday that Naresh Nayyar has been appointed by the company’s Board of Directors as a non-executive director. The appointment was agreed on October 2, 2024.

A seasoned expert in oil and gas market development, Nayyar’s career includes pivotal roles as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Essar Oil (then India’s second-largest private oil company) and Chief Executive Officer of Essar Energy UK.

His previous roles include Director (Planning & Business Development) at the state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IoCL), Chief Executive Officer of ONGC Mittal Energy UK and non-independent director roles at notable energy companies globally.

A chartered accountant and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad), Nayyar’s industry prowess is augmented by specialised education, including the Advanced Financial Management Programme in Oil and Gas from the University of Texas, Dallas, USA.

EET Fuels Chairman Prashant Ruia said: “I am pleased to welcome Nayyar back to EET Fuels at this pivotal time for our business. We are on track to make Stanlow the world’s first decarbonised process refinery with a 95 per cent cut in emissions and I look forward to working with Nayyar to deliver on this ambition.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the Company as we set a global benchmark for industrial decarbonisation and play our part to ensure that the UK maintains a strong, secure manufacturing base for fuels whilst delivering climate change goals and enhanced energy security,” Nayyar said.