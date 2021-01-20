‘Efforts on to settle Hinduja brothers dispute out of court’

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
A mediation effort is on to settle the Hinduja family dispute out of court.
Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the 84-year-old patriarch and the eldest of the four brothers, along with his younger daughter Vinoo, had last year filed a plea in the High Court in England challenging the legal validity of a family agreement chalked out on July 2, 2014. According to a source aware of the development, talks between the two sides are being held to resolve the complex dispute outside the court.
“There is much at stake for both sides and the dispute is taking a toll on the parties involved. Close family friends and well-wishers have initiated the mediation,” said the source, adding that there is no certainty that the discussions will lead to any agreement.
The other three brothers of the Hinduja family — GP Hinduja, PP Hinduja and AP Hinduja — want to stick to the 2014 agreement.
According to this agreement, the assets would not be divided; rather the assets held in one brother’s name would belong to all the four. Also, each brother would appoint the others as executors.
But Srichand and Vinoo want the letter declared null and void on the grounds that it does not reflect his wishes and, therefore, the family’s assets should be separated. According to Srichand's petition, the 2014 agreement has no legal effect and is not binding.
When contacted, a spokesperson for the Srichand camp said: “The SP Hinduja Group — which consists of the businesses and assets of Srichand Parmanand Hinduja and his family, Madhu Menda Hinduja, Shanu SP Hinduja, Vinoo Srichand Hinduja, Karam Hinduja and Lavanya Hinduja — recently took legal action to protect its interests. Given the ongoing litigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”
A representative of the other three brothers said in a statement, “The issues relating to the Hinduja family are protected by orders of confidentiality.”
